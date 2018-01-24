$100K funding boost for Burra Railway Station

Burra Railway Station has received a $100,000 funding boost, the announcement coinciding with a visit to the station on Sunday from Kyam Maher, MLC for Restoration.

Funding will go toward the restoration of the historic 1917 dining carriage, affectionately nicknamed ‘Edie’, which will see bigger catering options at the station, enhancing the tourism experience in the local region.

Minister Maher said tourism is a key economic driver for Burra and its surrounds.

“The State Government is pleased to support the restoration of the station, which has had significant benefits for the community,” he said.

“The Friends of Burra Railway Station is a passionate community group whose hard work will make the Burra Station an important drawcard for the town.

“It’s exciting to be in town to announce these important funds, and I look forward to seeing the final product.”

Friends of the Burra Railway Station (FBRS) members were present for the announcement, and said they were thrilled with the good news.

“We were delighted to receive the news the Premier had kindly agreed to give our little volunteer committee $100,000 to contribute towards the cost of renovation of Edie,” FBRS secretary Pip Edson said.

“The money will enable us to bring Edie back to her former glory and provide a much needed catering venue for events in

Burra.”

