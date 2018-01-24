Bulldogs ambush Rebels

THE Blyth/Kybunga Bulldogs ambushed the Rebels in an intense battle at Blyth on Saturday, beating Auburn/Mintaro/Watervale by five

wickets.

The Rebels won the toss and batted first and they made a solid start with Shannon Parker and Jason Dohnt opening the innings before Michael Hartwig went bang, bang, bang, bang.

Parker was caught by Jack McRay for 33, Dohnt was caught by Will Harris for 38, Ben Hahn caught Toby Milburn off Hartwig for 12 and Hartwig nailed his fourth scalp bowling Brett Smith for 2.

Manni Sandhu batting at number four had his eye in and was enjoying the local bowling attack, but the visitors were five down when Simon Helbig had his castle knocked over by Harris for 5.

