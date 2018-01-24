Clare’s ‘Banjo Girl’ top 10 Star Maker finalist

Clare’s own ‘Banjo Girl’, Taylor Pfeiffer performed in the Toyota Star Maker top 10 on Sunday night at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Taylor performed two original songs for the final of the talent search, with two other South Australians also making the top 10 – Tanya Cornish of Tintinara and Cassidy Rae Gaiter of Flagstaff Hill.

The overall winner was Brad Cox of Jindabyne, New South Wales.

Taylor told the Plains Producer making the finals of the competition had been an amazing experience, along with the entire Tamworth Country Music Festival.

“I had such an incredible experience being in Toyota Star Maker, performing my original songs in front of all of those people and meeting the other finalists,” she said.

“It was such an amazing night.

“I have eight more shows in Tamworth, the highlight being in Beccy Cole’s band ‘The Sisters Of Twang’ for her Tamworth shows.”

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com