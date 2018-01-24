Drug Action Teams to open in Grey

The Turnbull Government is continuing to take action to combat the scourge of ice and other illicit drugs with more Local Drug Action Teams set to rollout across Australia.

Member for Grey, Rowan Ramsey, said applications were now open for the third round of the Local Drug Action Team (LDAT) program, which help to bring the community together to develop local plans and activities to prevent and reduce the harm being caused by drugs and alcohol.

“LDAT members could include representatives from local councils, schools, police, youth services, primary health services and treatment services, community groups or non-government organisations,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Any organisation with an interest in tackling drug and alcohol issues in their community is encouraged to apply.”

Mr Ramsey said the National Ice Taskforce recognised taking action at a local level and building community engagement and capacity was vital to reducing the harm alcohol and other drugs have on individuals, families and communities.

