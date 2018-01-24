Helbig seeks all-rounder status

STANLEY

GIVEN the Rebels are basically out of the finals race on the back of their recent loss to Blyth/Kybunga and Sevenhill’s excellent recent form discussion has now turned to Simon Helbig’s “all-rounder” status.

Helbig took exception to being labelled a ‘seamer’ last week, suggesting he should be considered an all-rounder.

The question looms, how do his statistics compare to the competition’s genuine all-rounders’?

Leading the way is Brinkworth/Koolunga skipper, Zach Fielding, who has a healthy batting average of 43.11 from his 388 runs this season, sitting third in the competition.

Fielding’s bowling efforts are equally good, with an aggregate of 20 wickets to date at 19.25, second in the association.

