Lies and deceit

Two people appeared in court on Monday charged with deception and illegal use.

A 38-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Victoria, were arrested at Nuriootpa on Saturday, January 20, following a police investigation.

They were charged with two counts of deception after allegedly obtaining cash and various items of jewellery from businesses in Clare and Blyth in the past week.

They were also charged with illegal use after allegedly travelling in a vehicle stolen from Benalla, New South Wales.

The stolen car was seized by police and some items of jewellery were recovered.

The couple was refused police bail and appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Other police news:

January 21

• A side door was damage on a vehicle parked on The Esplanade, Middle Beach.

January 18

• Two men and a boy were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash north of Adelaide just after 6.30pm.

A Toyota 4WD travelling north on Horrocks Highway collided with a Toyota sedan travelling south, about 3kms north of Templers.

The driver of the sedan, a 38 year-old man from Clare, was trapped in the car for more than an hour before he was cut free by emergency services crews.

A 7-year-old boy, who was passenger in the rear of the sedan, was also seriously injured.

The driver of the Toyota 4WD, a 49-year-old man was the only occupant in the vehicle.

All persons were airlifted to Adelaide with multiple injuries.

Major Crash Investigators examined the scene and circumstances surrounding the crash.

• Mallala Police, along with Two Wells Police, arrested a 24-year-old woman from Thompson Beach on an outstanding warrant.

• Malalla Police reported a 37-year-old man from Thompson Beach for drive disqualified, unregistered and uninsured.

