Paul cans work and sorts out his retirement

For the past 13 years, Balaklava’s Paul Taylor has been the familiar face at Balaklava’s can and bottle recycling depot, sorting the cans from the bottles.

From March, he will be retiring and sorting out his retirement plans instead!

While he won’t be working at the depot, he will still have plenty of things to keep him busy, including painting, bird watching and courier driving for Balco.

“I’ve enjoyed working at the depot, but it’s time to move on and I’m looking forward to having my weekends free,” Paul said. “And my daughter, Jess, is getting married in Bali later in the year, so it will be nice to go over there for a week – and I may get a day of bird watching in over there too!”

With about 30,000 cans/bottles being sorted each week, Paul said he would have sorted about 15 million cans/bottles over his 13 years!

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com