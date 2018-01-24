Plains on a Plate’s second serve of success

“We had a lot of help both within our branch and from the wider community, without that it wouldn’t have happened.

“Plus we had excellent support from sponsors and businesses that made it all possible too.”

Mrs Tiller said the state award on top of the WRC award was icing on the cake.

“We were trying to put on something that gave back to the community so to be locally recognised and appreciated for the event, we were very proud, humbled,” she said.

“Hopefully it encourages other community groups to be brave enough to do the same with their own idea, just give it a go.”

That said, there was plenty of hard work put in over seven months of preparation.

“Once we had the idea, it all happened pretty quickly,” Emma laughed.

“For me personally, it was an intensive seven months or so working on it with all the other girls.

“It felt like we lived, breathed and slept Plains on a Plate.

“There is a lot of pressure to pull off a big community event.”

In a bid to toast their success and enjoy a well-earned break, Emma said the CWA group will enjoy a much more relaxed 2018.

“We’ll be consolidating our new group and focus a bit more on just having a good time this year I think,” she said.

