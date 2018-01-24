Princess Royal expands export and job growth for Mid North

Regional Development Minister, Geoff Brock said the grant recognises how important the beef industry is to the State.

“Princess Royal Feedlot will become one of the largest in South Australia with significant export partnerships, and is a major employer in the Mid North,”

Princess Royal director and manager, Simon Rowe, said the grant will help to set the foundation for the entire project going forward.

“We are a growing business which prefers local businesses and suppliers and naturally, we proudly employ a large local workforce.”

As one of only two enterprises to hold European Accreditation in South Australia, Princess Royal is very important to the South Australian export market which increases the access to the market.

“It is a highly valued and difficult accreditation to achieve and important to South Australia in continuing to grow its export markets,” Mr Rowe said.

“The expansion will include an annual purchase of $1.6 million worth of additional fodder, which will be injected straight into the local economy.

“It’s exciting to see our growth is supported and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the local community.”

