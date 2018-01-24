Stuart mobile phone black spots targeted

Some of the worst mobile phone “black spots” in regional South Australia, including in the Stuart Electorate, will be addressed through a $10 million funding commitment by a Marshall Liberal Government.

Member for Stuart, Dan van Holst Pellekaan, has been fighting for mobile blackspot funding and welcomed the announcement with a number of notorious blackspots in his electorate.

“There are many mobile blackspots in our electorate including the Barrier Hwy between Peterborough and Broken Hill, around Robertstown, Nipapanha Community in the Flinders Ranges and the Outback Hwy between Hawker and Leigh Creek,” Mr van Holst Pellekaan said.

“Reliable mobile phone coverage supports locals, tourists, businesses and emergency services as well as access to emails and the internet.

“In this day and age, communities rely on having mobile phone coverage to undertake everyday tasks and this access also plays an important role for primary producers who utilise mobile-based technology on their properties, as well as weather updates and access to services.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com