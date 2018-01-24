Summer night delights at outdoor cinema

Adelaide Plains Council is pleased to once again present the popular, “Cinema Under the Stars” coming up in the month of February.

There will be three outdoor cinemas on offer at local ovals, featuring selected films suitable for all members of the family – and they are all

FREE!

First up will be ‘Moana’, showing on Friday, February 2 at the Two Wells oval.

Buckle up for ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’, on Friday, February 16, featuring at the Dublin oval, and then on Friday, February 23, the movie ‘Sing’ will be presented at Mallala

oval.

Last year’s outdoor cinemas were well attended, with more than 600 people attending, and council received very favourable feedback from members of the public.

In order to enjoy the films, you are asked to please bring your own seats/rugs, and while canteen facilities are available at all three sites, you are also welcome to bring your own picnic basket and soft drinks (NO alcohol.)

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com