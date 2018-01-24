Todd McPharlin ton tames Tigers

TODD McPharlin cracked a ton at Balaklava on Saturday to set-up a massive 157-run win for Lower North over the Long Plains Tigers.

Captain McPharlin and Sam Rowland opened the batting for the Buffaloes after the skipper won the toss and it was full steam ahead for the locals before Sam McArdle made the breakthrough.

McArdle caught Rowland off his own bowling for 34 with the total on 82 and one run later McArdle struck again bowling Lachy Michael for one, bringing Jason McPharlin to the middle to join his brother.

The McPharlin siblings settled in, but after a 40-run stand McArdle struck for a third time deceiving Jason McPharlin, stumped by Jacob Curnow for 23 and Tom Chapman join Todd McPharlin at 3 for 123.

