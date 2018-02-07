Balaklava Tennis Club’s Bash for Cash event on Saturday night attracted 16 teams of two with a total of about 60 people joining in the evening.

Each team played three sets, with the winner not necessarily being the ‘best’ team!

Highest Score was won by Tyson Lamond and Aaron Cross; first place was won by Helen Barry and Pauline Hill; Ben Heaslip and Ben Michael came in second; and third place winners were Josh Harkness and Caitlyn Moulds.

Bonnie Nicholls and Carly Friedrichs won the Best Dressed prize with the theme for the night being ‘colourful’.

