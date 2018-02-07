Basketball bounces back

Basketball restarted on Friday night and enthusiasm was high after the six-week break.

From all accounts it was a bit warmer out on the courts than first anticipated and some players struggled with this a bit.

Coaches were wise and used their time outs effectively though.

The Div 1 Women’s competition continues to be a fierce battle with Owen taking the win this round over Long Plains and Diamonds securing its first win of the season over Peckers.

There were a couple of upsets in the men’s competition with Div 2 Men Chappybaras losing to Owen, and Div 1 Men Teacherballs taking the win from top placed Hornets.

