Food festival fun for Northern Plains

Plans are well under way for the inaugural Northern Plains Food Festival, to be held Sunday March 25 at the Two Wells oval, with hopes the event will create a flow-on effect of a regular farmers market in the district.

Event organiser, Belinda Cay, says the food festival will be great fun and feature fresh produce, wine, activities for the kids, side shows, a celebrity chef and more.

“Our vision is to hold a community event which showcases the tremendous local produce, quality businesses, great food and wine, lifestyle opportunities, the importance of eating local and our community businesses,” Mrs Cay said.

“Our motto is ‘Fresh Produce – Market Stalls – Live & Play!’.”

“With 30 community exhibitors, 15 gourmet food vans, 10 fresh market produce stalls, 10 community exhibits and a number of other food stalls, you will definitely not go hungry or thirsty!

“There is something for everyone.”

