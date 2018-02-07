PBs and medals aplenty for Clare club

IMPROVEMENT was the major theme from the Clare Swimming Club’s performance at the Country Championships meet last month, with 91 personal best performances coming from the group of 29 local competitors across the four days.

From that group, 15 individual medals were awarded and 10 swimmers finished in the top 10 regularly.

Individual medalists included James Stockman (two gold, four silver), Lachie Lucas (one bronze), Isla Baum (one silver), Jess Hawker (one silver) and Anna Hawker (one gold, four silver, one bronze).

Six relay medals were won, including two gold to the 12 and under girls – Taylah Schell, Rebecca Lehmann, Issy Price and Kate Clarke, the 12 and under boys, James Stockman, Lachie Lucas, Colby Ackland and Jake Harrold, jagged two silver.

