Perfect brew for Melrose heritage property

Plans to transform the defunct Jacka Brothers Brewery heritage site at Melrose into a microbrewery, cellar door, function centre and tourist accommodation have been given a funding boost with a $400,000 State Government grant.

The State Government has offered the company a $410,000 Regional Development Fund (RDF) grant to advance the project and assist with construction of a function centre for up to 800 people to host weddings, special events and corporate retreats.

The Hobbs family – Dale, Michelle, Jack, Will and Emma – were excited by the news and said the funding would help fast-track their plans for the historic site.

“What it does is it allows us to get on with our project faster than we had planned,” Dale said.

Stage one and two will include building of unique accommodation, function space and supporting infrastructure such as power, sewage and water.

Stage three and four will include a micro-brewery that is expected to be operational within five years.

Some of the buildings onsite were originally constructed in 1877 as a flour mill and were sold in 1893 to brothers William and Joseph Jacka for brewing beer.

The brewery closed in 1934 due to The Great Depression.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com