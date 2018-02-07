Peterborough solar farm on track

Peterborough’s new 4.9MW solar farm is on track for completion and expected to be ready to send power in to the national electricity market by April.

Located on the western fringe of the town, the Renew Power Group project will see 40 people employed on-site during peak construction and the company’s chief executive officer Kevin Heydt said it was progressing well.

“Currently the piling has been done some of the tracking technology is being installed and you’d expect to see solar panels on site in two to three weeks so you’ll see a steady flow of trucks coming in from now on,” he said.

“The panels are due to arrive in the country and the inverters are also on the water on their way to Melbourne from Germany.

“It’s not a dream, it’s a reality and it’s being built and on track as we speak.”

Mr Heydt said Peterborough was the first solar farm for Renew Power Group, with the Pirie Solar Farm near Port Pirie to follow closely at the end of the year.

“This is our first solar farm in Australia, we have a wind farm in Victoria, but we are developing a number of other solar farms which will be built this year and the next one is the Pirie Solar Farm that will probably be built by October – we expect it to be operational in the fourth quarter,” he said.

“The solar industry in Australia is growing very fast so by Australian standards the Peterborough Solar Farm at almost 5MW is not that big, the biggest at the moment is 100MW, but I think over the course of the year there will be a significant increase in the number of solar farms in Australia.”

Mr Heydt said the Peterborough project was helping deliver on the State Government’s target of 50 per cent renewable energy production by 2025.

