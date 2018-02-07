Sam says he’s the man for Narungga

YORKE Peninsula agronomist, Sam Davies, representing Nick Xenophon’s SA-Best party, is the main danger to Liberal Candidate, Fraser Ellis, in the seat of Narungga.

Mr Davies said his introduction to politics was suggested by a client.

“For the last 27 years, I’ve been involved with agriculture as a profession, so when four months ago a farm client suggested I consider politics, initially I was surprised,” he said.

“However, heading into the campaign now, I am 100 per cent committed to this new role.

“Recently I attended a Regional Suicide Prevention Forum, its events and causes like these that make me feel more passionate about a contribution to government.”

Mr Davies lives at Wallaroo with his family.

“Our son has recently graduated from Kadina Memorial School, where I also attended, and my wife and I have enjoyed family life on the Yorke Peninsula,” he said.

“Living here for a lifetime, and being able to work right across the Narungga electorate has given me an opportunity to appreciate the many unique aspects of the various towns, locations and people that make up our electorate.

