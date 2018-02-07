Through the Mirage

THE works of acclaimed Australian artist, Roger Drennan, will feature at the Burra Regional Art Gallery later this month.

Drennan is a lifelong artist, with early training by renowned artist and printmaker Charles Bannon, winning the Athelney Prize for Art in 1960.

Roger’s highly collectable works have been featured in mixed and solo exhibitions around Australia (including the highly regarded Bonython and Greenhill Galleries, in addition to local galleries and venues).

Roger was born in Port Augusta and has lived his whole life in the region, making a living in many industries and professions due to his diverse skills and resourcefulness. His early years growing up in Horrock’s Pass working as a stockman led to a deep love of the Flinders Ranges and outback scenes.

The rugged wilderness of these environments is a favourite subject matter for his vibrantly toned and textured acrylic paintings.

