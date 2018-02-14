Burra Regional Tourism and Business Association winds up

The Burra Regional Tourism and Business Association (BRTBA) Inc recently wound up its affairs after almost 20 years of operation.

During this time, BRTBA made a very significant contribution to the local economy and to the lifestyle of the Burra community.

Although an incorporated body, BRTBA was run and assisted by volunteers in a variety of ways working tirelessly to bring events to Burra, including the Jailhouse Rock, Jazz in the Monster Mine and the Monster Mine Spectacular, which attracted thousands of visitors to the region.

Continuing events include the revamped Vintage and Antique Fair, and the Christmas Fair, for which BRTBA provided insurance.

The Burra Railway Station also came under the BRTBA banner, enabling the Friends of Burra Railway Station to complete the renovation of the building and continue its work in upgrading the station precinct.

BRTBA was central to fund raising activities, such as trading tables, raffles and catering events.

Volunteers established street pots in Burra’s town centre, contributing to the beautification of the town, and members also helped promote Burra and the Goyder region with a presence at the Adelaide Caravan and Camping Show and promotions in the streets of Broken Hill, Mildura and Rundle Mall, thereby establishing contact with many would-be visitors.

One of BRTBA’s major functions for the past 12 years has been to manage the Burra and Goyder Visitor Information Centre, initially at the invitation of the Regional Council of Goyder.

For the volunteer management committee, this became increasingly challenging from a financial perspective, for a small membership based organisation.

Consequently, the decision was made last year to hand the management of the centre back to council effective on November 1, 2017.

With the significant resources of a regional council, visitors and locals alike can be confident a well-maintained and professional service will continue to be offered.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com