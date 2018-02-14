Clare grapegrowers and winemakers merger nears

The planned merger between the Clare Region Winegrape Growers Association and Clare Valley Winemakers was expected to progress a step further at a joint meeting of the groups last night (Tuesday, February 13).

The two groups were due to meet to approve the association rules of a new amalgamated entity to be known as the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association.

Each group was expected to take a separate vote to accept the rules, among them, the main objectives of the soon-to-be-merged group

to:

-Promote and enhance the Clare Valley region, its brand, wine and viticulture.

– Improve the profitability of Clare Valley wine and grape businesses.

– Engage with other regional, state and national organisations, including governments, where it serves the direct objects of the

Association.

