Clare grapegrowers and winemakers merger nears

Business February 14, 2018February 14, 2018 Gabrielle Hall

The planned merger between the Clare Region Winegrape Growers Association and Clare Valley Winemakers was expected to progress a step further at a joint meeting of the groups last night (Tuesday, February 13).

The two groups were due to meet to approve the association rules of a new amalgamated entity to be known as the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association.

Each group was expected to take a separate vote to accept the rules, among them, the main objectives of the soon-to-be-merged group
to:

-Promote and enhance the Clare Valley region, its brand, wine and viticulture.

– Improve the profitability of Clare Valley wine and grape businesses.

– Engage with other regional, state and national organisations, including governments, where it serves the direct objects of the
Association.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Sharing

Leave a Reply