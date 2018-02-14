New CEO for local Council

New Clare & Gilbert Valleys Council Chief Executive Officer Dr Helen Macdonald had a fiery welcome to the district on February 5 when Clare was on high alert following a bushfire which has taken more than a week to extinguish.

Dr Macdonald is the former CEO of the Naracoorte Lucindale Council, prior to which she worked in the mining industry for 15 years, living in the United States of America, Africa and working in Australia, South America and central Asia as well as other countries overseas.

Relocating to the Clare Valley has brought Dr Macdonald and her husband closer to family and to a region which they enjoy.

“The district has a unique micro climate. It is very pretty, and this is a growth council with some excellent opportunities,” Dr Macdonald said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com