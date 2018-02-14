Owen to revitalise language program

OWEN Primary School is one of eight government primary schools to receive a share of $40,000 to revitalise its Indonesian language program through digital communication with schools in West Java.

As part of the E-Languages Sister Schools project, the funding will support South Australian schools to explore ways of communicating with 11 Indonesian schools via live video conferencing, webisodes and videos, shared blogs and email correspondence.

Students will be provided with an authentic context for communicating in the target language, increasing their global awareness and understanding of Indonesian culture, while improving their linguistic development through these digitally focussed activities.

It will also allow schools to communicate with their sister schools more frequently, offering opportunities to build ongoing relationships with peers and educators in other countries.

