Steve an asset for CGVC

After 30 years of experience in local government in Adelaide, Steve Watson found a tree change in the Clare Valley and has taken up a role as Asset Technical Officer with the local council.

Mr Watson moved to Leasingham to be with his partner, Jackie, two years ago but commuted to the city, spending weekends in the Clare Valley.

The couple recently purchased The Little Red Grape in Sevenhill while Mr Watson kept an eye open for suitable full time work in the district.

“A position came up with the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council which matched my skills and experience, I was very fortunate to have been successful,” Mr Watson said.

His previous role was the Asset Manager Transportation with the Adelaide City Council, with qualifications in asset management, civil construction and bridge condition inspections just to name a few.

In the Clare and Gilbert Valleys role, Mr Watson will be assessing the condition of all of council’s assets, from roads to buildings.

