Zweck in company of top trainers

BLYTH local, Emily Zweck, is a finalist in SA Sports Medicine Association Young Sports Trainer of the Year.

Emily is a trainer with the Blyth Snowtown Football Club and the Adelaide Crows women’s team.

The winner will be announced at the SASMA awards night on Saturday, February 24 at the Stamford Plaza in Adelaide.

Nominated by the Blyth Snowtown general committee, Emily credited head trainer, Michelle Dohnt, and the Cats crew, for her mentoring and hands on experience, which has led to roles with women’s SANFL and Adelaide Crows teams.

