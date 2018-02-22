Booleroo-Willowie finish on a high

IT probably wasn’t Spalding-Booborowie’s best performance one week out from the finals at Booleroo Centre on Saturday.

Batting first they were all out for 143 in 37 overs with Booleroo-Willowie running down the total in 22 overs for the loss of two wickets to record a last-gasp win and finish its season on a high note.

Spalding-Booborowie was in trouble from the outset when Matt Longbottom was out before scoring after Damian Smith went straight through his defences and knocked over his wicket at 0/0.

Lachie Wilsdon at No.3 pushed the score along with opener Alex Morgan and the pair took it out to 2/38 by the time Wilsdon (14) was clean bowled by David Clarke. Smith soon had No.4 Sam Martin out, bowled for a duck.

