Calls to bail on bypass but Peregrine distances itself from…super-sized servo speak

PEREGRINE Corporation has denied rumours there are plans for a huge expansion of the BP site at Port Wakefield but discussions on the topic have taken place, according to Wakefield Regional Council’s CEO, Jason Kuchel.

Speculation was rife over the past week with claims Peregrine was looking to build one of the state’s largest On The Run (OTR) service station sites at Port Wakefield, similar to that recently built at Bolivar.

The company denied any such plans.

“There is absolutely nothing definitive in terms of this site,” an OTR spokesperson said.

However, Mr Kuchel confirmed there had been discussions between Peregrine and WRC surrounding the upgrade of the Augusta Highway through Port Wakefield to four lanes in lieu of a bypass, which was holding up investment.

