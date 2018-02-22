Community Care Team grows

Increasing demand for home care packages has led Barossa Village to grow its Community Care team.

Barossa Village is recognised as a regional leader in aged care and its growing Community Care team means it is positioned to offer a personalised service in the development of a tailored Home Care Package for its clients.

“Home Care Packages help people stay in their home longer, live independently and provide peace of mind for their families,” Community Care team leader, Lucy McFadyen, said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com