Cougars and Tigers get claws out

STANLEY

SATURDAY’S clash between Clare and Long Plains under the water tower was apparently more controversial than Married at First Sight.

While the game itself petered out into an easy Clare Combined victory, there were several flashpoints during the match, which tends to happen when these two sides meet.

Cougars skipper, Matt Bennie, ran through the list of incidents.

“First, there was an LBW appeal where it pitched outside the line but a spectator (we won’t name names) thought it was plum from his view behind the boundary in his car,” Bennie recalled.

“He decided to have a dip in front of all our Colts, then (Loi) Zanette snapped into Dad Mode and put him back in his box.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com