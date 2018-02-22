Drug bust nets 300kg of ice

• Police have arrested a man following the discovery of a hydroponic set up at Saddleworth on Saturday.

Clare police attended at the Saddleworth home at about 1pm on Saturday, February 17 and located four cannabis plants being grown hydroponically in a rear shed.

Officers also discovered electricity had been illegally diverted to the shed.

A 31-year-old Saddleworth man was charged with cultivating cannabis, possessing prescribed equipment and illegal diversion of electricity.

He was bailed to appear in the Clare Magistrates Court on May 14.

• MORE than 300kg of the drug, ice, was discovered in crane jibs last month, after SA Police intercepted a sea-cargo shipment, believed to have originated from Southeast Asia, containing the crane jibs.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com