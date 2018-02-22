Lower North pulls away

WITH just one round remaining in the Stanley Cricket Association home and away season, Lower North has locked in top spot, despite a decent test from Blyth/Kybunga

on Saturday.

Auburn/Mintaro/Watervale’s season is over with the bye in the final round, while the Bulldogs host Long Plains in a battle for pride this weekend, with both sides out of the finals race as well.

Long Plains was always in for a tough year but probably performed better than the one win suggests.

Positions two to four are up for grabs this weekend, with the winner of Clare Combined v Brinkworth/Koolunga likely to grab second, although if Sevenhill upsets Lower North, the Seahorses are a show to snare the double chance should the Cougars lose to the Gold Caps.

