New future for Mid North Forests

Public access to the Mid North Forests area has been preserved and jobs in the region are expected to be retained, with more generated, as a result of the Mid North Forests Future Strategy.

In a first for the state, Spring Gully Foods will explore the viability of Manuka honey production in the Mid North, as one of the businesses pursuing a diverse future for the area.

The iconic South Australian brand has been offered a $150,000 grant from the Regional Development Fund (RDF) to advance a three-year trial to assess the viability of establishing a Manuka plantation on 10-hectares of land in Wirrabara Forest Reserve.

The trial represents a joint research agreement between Spring Gully Foods, Primary Industries and Regions SA through its research division, SARDI, and ForestrySA.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com