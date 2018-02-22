Owen Road works welcomed as crews dig in

WAKEFIELD Regional Council elected member, Peter Bowyer, has applauded vital works to the dangerous section of road between Owen and Hamley Bridge in recent months.

Cr Bowyer flagged the treacherous stretch to then Assistant Treasurer, Chris Picton, who visited the area in October 2016.

He told Mr Picton in no uncertain terms it was a matter of time before someone would die on the dangerous road, damaged by storms and flooding events.

“I’m pretty happy it was upgraded, something definitely had to be done,” Cr Bowyer said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com