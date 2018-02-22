Parties must address senior needs

WITH about one third of older South Australians living in rural and regional areas, COTA SA (Council On The Ageing) is urging politicians to ensure their needs are not forgotten in the lead up to the March state election.

COTA SA conducted a series of conversations and surveys with older people across South Australia, including regional areas, and gathered from them their top concerns.

While many issues affect older South Australians across the state – for example isolation, digital inclusion and employment – others impact directly on older people in regional areas.

Access to specialised health services in rural communities was a big issue, with long travel times adding stress, expense and physical strain to an already unsettling experience for patients and their families.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com