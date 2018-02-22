Wasleys survives Hamley’s test

DIVISION ONE

One of the featured division one matches last weekend was the clash between Wasleys and Hamley Bridge; the latter sitting in the wings ready to pounce upon any mistake by a top four side.

The match was keenly contested throughout, with Hamley Bridge, at times, holding the upper hand over their host.

However, as the ends started to run out, Wasleys regained the ascendancy to finally edge out Hamley Bridge by eight shots.

Ben Bowman (W) accounted for Andy Lemmon (HB) 29-19; Tony Northcott (T) had a 33-28 win over Harry Frencken (HB), while Nathan Lee (T) suffered a 26-19 loss to Mal O’Brien (HB).

Competition leader, Port Wakefield, travelled to Mallala to engage the second placed side, returning home with a 14 shot win with two rinks up.

