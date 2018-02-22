Watervale back in the hunt after smashing Spalding

Division 1

AFTER a lean month, Watervale smashed Spalding at home 98/42.

Could they be on their finals charge?

The vital win, with both Burra and Mintaro breathing down their necks, has given them some space with full points – 12/0, but also confidence, which is needed leading to finals.

With Peters defeating Blazer by 26 shots, could Van Dulken, Milburn and Peters be getting ready for the March finals?

Robertstown probably came to Clare expecting to win easily, playing Clare Blue, but the score was close, 80/68 with only one rink up – points 9/3.

It was only the class of Glazbrook that saved the Greens from embarrassment and ending the re

