Broughton Cup back at the Cats

The Broughton Cup is back in Cats territory after Blyth/Snowtown defeated the BSR Tigers by 16 points in the opening game of 2018 at Snowtown on Saturday.

The Cats bolstered their list over the summer with Caleb Lloyd, Scott Atkinson, Tyson Salter and Cameron Giles all back and Ricky Wiseman was making his debut at the club.

Matthew Longbottom was back for the Tigers, Jack Haarsma and Todd Culley were new players at the club and Liam Fitzgerald was playing his first A grade game for BSR, but 10 players were missing from their 2017 premiership team.

Blyth/Snowtown captain Gareth Ottens won the toss and elected to kick north with the aid of a strong breeze blowing out of the south-west with the oval in immaculate condition.

