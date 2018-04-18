Hart welcomes Emma as new regional intern

The Hart Field-Site Group has welcomed Emma Pearse as its new regional intern for 2018 while farewelling 2017 intern Dylan Bruce, who said he leaves with a load of experience and networks under his belt to continue his career in grains research.

The regional internship has been jointly funded and supported by the Hart Field-Site Group, South Australian Grains Industry Trust (SAGIT) and South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).

Emma grew up on a farm at Miling, Western Australia, and comes to the Mid North with a Bachelor of Science (Major in Natural Resource Management) with Honours from the University of Western Australia.

Emma said she was interested in all aspects of agriculture, but had a particular passion for soil biology, especially in finding ways to better utilise what is naturally available in the soil.

