History of SA’s pastoral protector

EARLY exploration of South Australia’s northern arid lands in the late 1830s and early 1940s was followed closely by pastoral occupation.

The early settlers were unaware of two things – the capacity of the country to carry stock at sustainable levels, and the impact of the dingo on their sheep flocks.

The impact of the dingo on sheep flocks was felt almost immediately, and got worse as shepherds were replaced by wire fencing.

Sheep graziers started constructing dog-proof netting fences around their properties to protect flocks from dingoes and wild dogs.

