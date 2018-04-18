No more sweat – bring on the wet!

Last week’s unseasonally hot weather, backed up with severe winds on the Wednesday and Friday, saw quite a bit of land change hands.

Weekend rainfall totals were not enough to do much more than dampen down the dust.

Farmers are looking to the skies for an increasingly less likely Anzac Day break to the season.

While some farmers have already made a start on #plant18, many more are still waiting on some of that wet stuff, doing last minute maintenance on seeding equipment in readiness for a start.

Last week’s dust storms were particularly unpleasant for those farmers who copped the worst of it.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com