Rams off to a flyer

The BBH Rams made a flying start to the 2018 season at Mintaro on Saturday taking care of the Min/Man Eagles by 31 points.

BBH had Robbie Bartee, Tim Torzsok and Blair Buchanan making their debuts for the club with Thomas Drew a welcome return and Casey Cooper was coaching his first game for the red white and blues.

Bill Sandow, Luke McDermid and Henry Gosse were back for Min/Man, Duncan Cragg-Sapsford and Dylan Ribbons were the new recruits and it was the Eagles that made the early running.

Youngster Fos Cunningham made no mistake from 40 metres out with a beautiful drop punt and Ryan McDermid snapped his teams second goal with 5 minutes on the clock.

