Southern Saints make a statement

Eudunda/Robertstown Southern Saints made a statement at Clare on Saturday stunning the South Clare Demons to sneak home by 15 points.

David Cluse was back in the drivers’ seat as coach of the Saints, Josh Freeman, Jayden Higgins and Ben Perkins were making their debuts and Dane Pfitzner and Sam Nietschke were back.

Eamon Featherstonhaugh and Reece Hocking were lining up for the first time in a Demon Guernsey, but kicking north with the aid or a slight breeze in drizzly conditions the Saints drew first blood through Kane Schulz from deep in the Valleys pocket.

Daniel Kuhndt replied for the locals nailing his first goal for the 2018 season, following a missed opportunity in front of goal from Mick Liebelt, Kurtis Ward kicked truly and South was a goal up at the first change of ends 2.1-13 to 1.1-7.

