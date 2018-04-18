The name’s Austin 007

Balaklava’s John Tiller and his Austin 7 teammates, had success in their first outing in the Regularity Relay at the Eastern Creek track in NSW over the Easter weekend.

From 35 teams, and with a combined total of 128 actual laps, the Austin 7 team came second with 283 points.

The team consisted of regulars John Tiller, Anthony Verner, Jason Smyth, and fill-in Darryl Brigg.

“We liked the track – it was a bit busy at times but we did well for our first time there,” John Tiller said.

Drivers raced a maximum of 20 consecutive laps each before taking a break, all trying to race to their nominated times from their qualifying drive.

