Blyth based archery club on target

An archery club is well on target to begin at the Blyth Sport and Recreation Ground in the coming months, and a meeting will be held on September 24 for anyone interested in joining.

Former international archery competitor, Steve Werfel, of Sevenhill, said it was a sport for everyone, with competitors as young as 10 and up encouraged to get involved.

Having competed in both able-bodied and paraplegic archery teams throughout Australia as well as Indonesia and England, Steve said archery was a sport where “you’re competing against yourself” and achievable for anybody.

“It’s a sport that requires concentration and stamina but not necessarily great physical activity,” he said.

“It requires a different skill set than many other sports, and is a great way to get involved in a sport whether you have great physical strength or ability or not.”

A general meeting will be held at the Clare Bowling Club on September 24 at 2pm for interested members.

For more information call Steve on 8843 4194 or 0407 673 739.