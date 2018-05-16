Blyth based archery club on target

News, Sport May 16, 2018 Gabrielle Hall

An archery club is well on target to begin at the Blyth Sport and Recreation Ground in the coming months, and a meeting will be held on September 24 for anyone interested in joining.

Former international archery competitor, Steve Werfel, of Sevenhill, said it was a sport for everyone, with competitors as young as 10 and up encouraged to get involved.

Having competed in both able-bodied and paraplegic archery teams throughout Australia as well as Indonesia and England, Steve said archery was a sport where “you’re competing against yourself” and achievable for anybody.

“It’s a sport that requires concentration and stamina but not necessarily great physical activity,” he said.

“It requires a different skill set than many other sports, and is a great way to get involved in a sport whether you have great physical strength or ability or not.”

A general meeting will be held at the Clare Bowling Club on September 24 at 2pm for interested members.

For more information call Steve on 8843 4194 or 0407 673 739.

