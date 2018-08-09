Blyth/Snowtown ends Tigers’ streak

The Blyth/Snowtown Cats put an end to the Tigers 13-game winning streak on Saturday, defeating BSR by 21 points at Blyth.

BSR kicked with the aid of at least a four goal wind in the first term heading south with a bit of cloud about, but it was the Cats that drew first blood through Scott Atkinson who split the centre with a great dob from 40 metres out in the north-east pocket with five minutes gone.

Three minutes later, Alex Morgan got hold of a loose footy and snapped the reply from 45 metres out on the boundary line in the south-west pocket, but the locals responded and controlled the next few minutes.

Atkinson should’ve nailed his second after marking a pass from Shay Clifford, but running into an open goal, missed from 15 metres out, before Ash Giles and Matthew Hartwig combined to get the footy to David Giles who marked on his own and converted from 20 metres out.

