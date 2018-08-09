Carpe Diem coming to Brinkworth

Sound mental health is essential to our daily lives and the ability to function and work is paramount to the health and well-being of work places, families and communities.

Wakefield Regional Council (WRC) is proud to announce an important community health event, coming up on Friday, August 10 at the Brinkworth Soldiers Memorial Hall.

Acclaimed Australian actor, John Wood, will star in a Carpe Diem, a didactic comedy that delivers mental health messages in an entertaining and highly relevant manner.

Carpe Diem is a contemporary portrayal of Australian males, dealing with issues of health, grief, loss and depression.

