Have a ball with squash

LAST week, students from Clare Primary School (CPS) and St. Josephs school were treated to some expert squash coaching from former world number one, Vicki Cardwell.

Vicki was one of the leading players on the international squash circuit from the late 1970s through to the mid 1990s, winning the world open in 1983.

Together with Jim Watson, South Australian Sports Institute (SASI) coach, and his son Flynn Watson, South Australian 17U team member, the trio showcased their skills as they instructed the students on the finer points of the game of squash.

