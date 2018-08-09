Magpies send timely reminder

MALLALA reinforced why it is a premiership contender with a comprehensive 87-point victory over the HW Eagles at the Lochiel Oval on Saturday.

With the wind whipping off the lake, the black and white army from Mallala was on top from the first bounce to the final siren to remind Two Wells and Balaklava they can not be forgotten come September.

The home side made five changes coming into the match, two of which were due to injuries to Rob Bellamy (hamstring) and Henry Johnson (knee strain), with Shane Faulkner back in and four players promoted from the reserves.

Mallala regained three players, Ben Parish, Josh Watson and Jarred Seal from their injury concerns to be near full strength although minus key forward, Angus Bruggemann who is still recovering from his hamstring strain.

