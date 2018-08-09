Plains lads make history

THE APFL Under 14 side came home with the winners shield for the first time ever at the SANFL Central Zone carnival played at Burra on Sunday.

The carnival is played in a round robin format between the APFL, North Eastern, Northern Areas, Yorke Peninsula and Barossa, Light and Gawler Leagues.

The APFL won three games and lost one to take out the win.

It was a remarkable result for the league with our population dwarfed by neighbouring competitions, especially the normally powerful BLG and YP teams.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com